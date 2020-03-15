Weekend polka schedule in Fond du Lac and Mayville | By Donna Gudex-Kamrath
Fond du Lac, WI – Sunday, March 1, 2020 – Gary & Ridgeland Dutchmen – KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS CHARITY FUND at Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave , Fond du Lac, WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318. Rescheduled from Feb. 9, 2020
Sunday, March 8, 2020 – Ryan Kautzer Band -KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS CHARITY FUND at Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave , Fond du Lac, WI – with LIVE TAPING by POLKA!POLKA!POLKA!- Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Saturday, March 14, 2020 – Jon Deitz & Twin Lakes Trio – THERESA AMERICAN LEGION – at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318.
Saturday, March 21, 2020 – John Valenta – MAYVILLE LIONS CLUB – Sponsored by Garage Door Specialist of Beaver Dam and Guelig Waste Removal of Eden at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318.
Sunday, March 22, 2020 – Eddie Larson – FOND DU LAC LIONESS at Marghaels Dance Hall – N7688 Van Dyne Road, Fond du Lac, WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Saturday, March 28, 2020 – Barefoot Becky & The Ivanhoe Dutchmen – MAVYVILLE LIONS CLUB at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville, WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Sunday, March 29, 2020 – Don Peachey Band – FOND DU LAC LIONESS at Marghaels Dance Hall – N7688 Van Dyne Road, Fond du Lac, WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Saturday, April 18, 2020 – Ryan Kautzer – FRIENDS OF THE MAYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville, WI Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Sunday, April 19, 2020 – Second Edition Band – KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS CHARITY FUND at Knights of Columbus Hall – 795 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac, WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Saturday, April 25, 2020 – Gary & The Ridgeland Dutchmen – MAYVILLE LIONS CLUB at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318.
Sunday, April 26, 2020 – Musical Brass – FOND DU LAC LIONESS at Marghaels Dance Hall – N7688 Van Dyne Road, Fond du Lac, WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318
Saturday, May 16, 2020 – Brian & The Mississippi Valley Dutchmen – MAYVILLE LIONS CLUB at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318.
June 6, 2020 – Back 40 – MAYVILLE LIONS CLUB at Mayville Park Pavilion – 475 Park Street, Mayville WI – Food and Beverages available – Handicap Accessible 1 to 5 PM. Any questions, Donna Gudex-Kamrath 920-960-5318